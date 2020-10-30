Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

NYSE DECK traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.86. 5,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,664,601. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.24.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

