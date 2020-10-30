Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.
NYSE DECK traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.86. 5,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,664,601. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
