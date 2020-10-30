Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 4,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

