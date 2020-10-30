Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 4,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit