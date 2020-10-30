Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 6,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $900,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $801,882. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

