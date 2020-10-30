Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.81.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 57,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

