Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APPS. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.81.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. 57,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.