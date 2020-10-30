DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

DraftKings stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 650,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,481,843. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

