Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNKN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,507. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,601,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

