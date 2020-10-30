Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.23. Dunxin Financial shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 4,767 shares trading hands.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSE:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

