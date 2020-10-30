E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

E3 Metals Corp (CVE:ETMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.61. E3 Metals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 13,001 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on E3 Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$1.43 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, develops mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 76 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 593,165 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit