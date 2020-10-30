E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

E3 Metals Corp (CVE:ETMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.61. E3 Metals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 13,001 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on E3 Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$1.43 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, develops mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 76 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 593,165 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

