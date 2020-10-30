EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.33-5.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Shares of EGP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.58. 2,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

