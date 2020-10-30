EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.22.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.58. 2,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

