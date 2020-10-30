eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

