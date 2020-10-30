Ecolab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,583 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,499% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.26. 18,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

