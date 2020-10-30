Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.47-4.62 EPS.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Get Edison International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.