Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.47-4.62 EPS.
Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.
