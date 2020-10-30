Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.89.

EA traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,795. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

