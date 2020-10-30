Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

TSE:EFN opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

