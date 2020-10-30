Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after buying an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 226.2% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 215,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 149,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,258,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.