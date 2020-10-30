Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 554,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

