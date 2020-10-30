Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

EOG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,708. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

