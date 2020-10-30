Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,650 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Extended Stay America worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 16,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

