Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $270.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

