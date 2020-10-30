Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,080,375. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.