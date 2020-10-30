Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $180.87. 252,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,079,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.