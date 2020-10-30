Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecolab by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,253,000 after buying an additional 233,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,604,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

ECL stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,061. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

