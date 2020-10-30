Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after acquiring an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 232,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.