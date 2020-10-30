Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $12.27 on Friday, hitting $448.84. 69,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,124. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.87 and its 200 day moving average is $432.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

