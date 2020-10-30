Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

