Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.30. 627,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,167. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

