Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,123 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 170,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 67,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

