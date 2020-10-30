Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. AXA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,985 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.85. 36,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.