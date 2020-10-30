Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $327.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,396. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

