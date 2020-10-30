Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,454,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,277,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 78,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.63. 28,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,819,262 shares of company stock valued at $624,410,172. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

