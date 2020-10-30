Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $265.75. The company had a trading volume of 105,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.36. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

