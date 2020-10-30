Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $8.16. Equillium shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 203,252 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Equillium by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

