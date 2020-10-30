Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 210,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 110.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 49.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Earnings History and Estimates for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit