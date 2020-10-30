Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 210,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 110.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 49.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

