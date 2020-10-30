Everus Trading Up 133.1% Over Last Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $51.55 and $20.33. Everus has a total market capitalization of $61.34 million and approximately $58,852.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded up 133.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.17 or 0.03873396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00027721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,858 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

