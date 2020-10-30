Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 140,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 155,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 326,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 152,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 757,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,258,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

