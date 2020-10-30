Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

XOM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 1,582,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,258,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

