Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $18.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.93.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

