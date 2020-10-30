Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $16.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.10. 992,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.53.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

