Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $16.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.77. 1,584,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.