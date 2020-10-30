Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.53.

NASDAQ FB traded down $16.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.10. 992,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

