Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

FB traded down $15.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.16. 1,608,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

