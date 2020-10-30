Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.53.

Facebook stock traded down $17.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.81. The stock had a trading volume of 710,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

