Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.53.
Facebook stock traded down $17.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.81. The stock had a trading volume of 710,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.