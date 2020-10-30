Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Truist

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $19.29 on Friday, reaching $261.54. 1,226,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,557.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

