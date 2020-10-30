Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.53.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $17.02 on Friday, hitting $263.81. The company had a trading volume of 710,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 9.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

