Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $330.00 at MKM Partners

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $16.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.11. 1,532,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

