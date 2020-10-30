First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.65-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.First Solar also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. 140166 began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 199,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,337. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.