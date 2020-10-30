First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.29 million.First Solar also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.65-4.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $85.42. 245,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,337. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

