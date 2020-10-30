Flex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 3,196 call options.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $14.19. 445,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

